Wheat acreage matches normal area, raising hopes of regular harvest

The area covered under wheat has matched the normal acreage of the past five years during the week ending December 20. This could mean a regular harvest, provided the weather remains benign over the next few months.

Data shows that till last week, wheat has been sown in nearly 31.22 million hectares of land, up 2.46 per cent from the area covered during the same period last year, and almost at the level of the past five years. In the past five years, wheat has been usually sown in around 31.23 million hectares of land.

However, one area of concern is the late sowing due to extended monsoon and delay in availability of critical inputs.