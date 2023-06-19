Home / Industry / Auto / After Mercedes, Volvo to adopt direct-to-customer model for sales in India

After Mercedes, Volvo to adopt direct-to-customer model for sales in India

Industry experts say that such a model may not be practical for mass-market cars given their large sales volumes

BS Web Team New Delhi
After Mercedes, Volvo to adopt direct-to-customer model for sales in India

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 7:54 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Following Mercedes' model, Swedish luxury car manufacturer, Volvo is planning to move entirely to directly to customers for all its retail sales, ETAuto reported. Volvo will be the second luxury car company to adopt the Direct-to-Customer (D2C) retail business model after Mercedes Benz India.
Talking about the development, Managing Director of Volvo Cars India, Jyoti Malhotra told ETAuto, “We opted for a direct sales model for the XC40 and the response has been good. Now we will opt for C40 Recharge as well. The plan is to gradually move all the models to this direction."

With this move, Volvo will own its entire stock of the respective car models and sell them via appointed franchise partners. This will allow Volvo to invoice the new cars directly to the customers while also taking care of bookings and orders.
Earlier, Mercedes Benz India started selling its cars directly to the customers via Retail of the Future (ROTF) business model in October 2021. Before India, Mercedes had launched the ROTF model in South Africa, Sweden, and Austria.

Industry experts say that such a model may not be practical for mass-market cars given their large sales volumes. However, it may work for premium carmakers and the likes of BMW, Audi, and JLR may follow this trend gradually, ETAuto reported.
Around the globe, Elon Musk-owned Tesla sells its cars directly to its customers via an online platform. While it has showrooms for customers to experience Tesla vehicles, take test drives etc, the sale and transactions are done directly by Tesla.

Also Read

Mercedes-Benz unveils electric SUV EQB 350 in India with some modifications

Mercedes-Benz plans to launch 4 electric vehicles in India in 8-12 months

Mercedes-Benz to drive 10 new models into India in 2023: MD & CEO

Drivers of change: More women buy luxury cars in post-pandemic shift

BMW, Audi and Mercedes most preferred luxury car brands among young Indians

Volkswagen prepping its 7-seater SUV Tayron, India launch likely in 2025

Here's how to stop your EV batteries from ending up in a landfill

Kia to launch all-electric EV9 SUV that gives 501 kms on single charge

Delhi govt plans EV festival to promote safe usage; drafts proposal: Report

Japan-based Musashi forays into Indian EV market with Rs 70-cr investment

Topics :Mercedes IndiaMercedes Benz priceMercedes BS-VI carVolvo CarVolvo IndiaVolvo goes all-electricBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 7:54 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story