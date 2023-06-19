After Mercedes, Volvo to adopt direct-to-customer model for sales in India



Talking about the development, Managing Director of Volvo Cars India, Jyoti Malhotra told ETAuto, “We opted for a direct sales model for the XC40 and the response has been good. Now we will opt for C40 Recharge as well. The plan is to gradually move all the models to this direction." Following Mercedes' model, Swedish luxury car manufacturer, Volvo is planning to move entirely to directly to customers for all its retail sales, ETAuto reported. Volvo will be the second luxury car company to adopt the Direct-to-Customer (D2C) retail business model after Mercedes Benz India.



Earlier, Mercedes Benz India started selling its cars directly to the customers via Retail of the Future (ROTF) business model in October 2021. Before India, Mercedes had launched the ROTF model in South Africa, Sweden, and Austria. With this move, Volvo will own its entire stock of the respective car models and sell them via appointed franchise partners. This will allow Volvo to invoice the new cars directly to the customers while also taking care of bookings and orders.