Airport industry to see profit before tax of $1.3 bn this fiscal: CAPA

The country's airport industry is projected to report a profit before tax of USD 1.3 billion in the current financial year

Aeroplane
As per CAPA India report, the Airport Authority of India's (AAI) profitability is likely to remain robust in FY2024 and FY2025. (Representative Image)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 11:21 AM IST
The country's airport industry is projected to report a profit before tax of $1.3 billion in the current financial year.

The profit is anticipated to be Rs 256.1 ($3.1) per passenger in the fiscal ending March 2025, aviation advisory firm CAPA India said while giving projections at its aviation summit in the national capital on Friday.

In the current fiscal, passenger throughput at Indian airports is estimated to rise to 404.9 million. Out of the total, 81.1 per cent will be domestic and 18.9 per cent will be international traffic, it said.

As per the report, the Airport Authority of India's (AAI) profitability is likely to remain robust in FY2024 and FY2025.

"The topline will grow due to an increase in aeronautical revenue along with the receipt of revenue share from the recently privatised six non-metro airports, without having to incur any expense associated with it - resulting in higher profitability," it added.

The industry's profit before tax is expected to be $1.3 billion in this fiscal.

"India's airport operators are forecast to register Rs 359.8 billion ($4.3 billion) in revenue for FY2025, representing a growth of 14.8 per cent y-o-y from FY2024," CAPA India said.

Noting that airport infrastructure at metros and non-metros is ahead of demand, it said there is an ongoing $11 billion pipeline of investment, including in Tier 2 and Tier 3 airports.

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 11:21 AM IST

