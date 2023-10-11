Home / Industry / Auto / Ashok Leyland launches ecomet Star 1915 to cater to long haul customers

Ashok Leyland launches ecomet Star 1915 to cater to long haul customers

The launch of the new truck comes in the backdrop of the industry anticipating a growing need for higher payload capacity across applications

Press Trust of India Chennai
Ashok Leyland chairman Dheeraj Hinduja

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 1:36 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Hinduja Group flagship company Ashok Leyland has unveiled the ecomet Star 1915 truck in the intermediate commercial vehicle segment, targeting long-haul customers, the company said on Wednesday.

The truck with a GVW (Gross Vehicle Weight) of 18.49 tonne is positioned to address the logistical demands of customers engaged in e-commerce, parcel delivery, transportation of fresh produce among others.

The launch of the new truck comes in the backdrop of the industry anticipating a growing need for higher payload capacity across applications.

Ashok Leyland is complimenting the rapid expansion of the ICV segment by consistently introducing unique and innovative products. We are delighted to unveil the ecomet Star 1915 truck with GVW of 18.49T, equipped with the proven 150hp H4 engine, ideally suited for long-distance applications, the company's President - Medium Heavy Commercial Vehicle President Sanjeev Kumar said.

The new ecomet Star 1915 truck assures remarkable fuel efficiency, faster Turnaround Time, extended tire durability, longer service intervals and a reduction in overall maintenance expenses, Kumar claimed in the statement.

Ashok Leyland has established itself as the market leader in the 16T-GVW ICV segment with ecomet Star 1615, 1815 and 1815+ range of trucks, the company said.

Also Read

Ashok Leyland embarks on cross-country expedition marking 75th anniversary

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 cr

Ashok Leyland takes digital route with 'Re-AL' to tap used vehicle biz

Ashok Leyland, Cholamandalam ink pact to offer dealer financing solutions

'Payment security mechanism, subsidies to help electric mobility growth'

Triumph Scrambler 400 X debuts in India, check price, features, and more

Ashok Leyland launches the new ecomet Star 1915 truck with 18.49T GVW

Festive season bump unlikely to jumpstart rural auto demand: Analysts

Royal Enfield unveils Himalayan 452; gets a new engine, sleeker design

As BYD seeks India expansion, its executives find it tough to get visas

Topics :Ashok LeylandHinduja Grouptruck market

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Rahul Gandhi running 'Jhooth Ki Dukaan', says MP CM Chouhan

Rajasthan polls: BJP in 'damage control' mode after reports of unrest

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023, IND vs AFG Playing 11 live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023 India vs Afghanistan: Check Delhi Police's traffic advisory

India News

Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees Celsius

UP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

Economy News

Will exceed Budget target for direct tax: CBDT chairman Nitin Gupta

IMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%

Next Story