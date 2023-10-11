Ashok Leyland launches the new ecomet Star 1915 truck with 18.49T GVW

Ashok Leyland , the flagship of the Hinduja Group, has introduced a new truck, the ecomet Star 1915, with a Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) of 18.49 tonnes in the Intermediate Commercial Vehicle (ICV) segment. The company announced a filing with the exchanges on Wednesday.

Key Features of the ecomet Star 1915

The ecomet Star 1915 is the first ICV truck model in the industry to feature an 18.49-tonne GVW. It boasts "industry-leading fluid efficiency" at 450 Nm of torque and offers "the best payload capacity" of 12.91 tonnes within the ICV category.

The truck also comes standard with a wider body measuring 2.34 metres (7 feet 7 inches) and offers the option of both day and sleeper cabins. It is powered by an H-series engine delivering 110 kW (150 hp) and comes with fuel tank options of 350 litres and 185 litres.

Designed for long-distance haulage, the truck is advantageous for customers prioritising higher payload capacity. It also features four-cylinder engines for quicker turnaround times and offers four different loading span configurations.

Upon the release of this latest model, Sanjeev Kumar, the president of Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (MHCV) at Ashok Leyland, stated, "Ashok Leyland is complementing the rapid expansion of the ICV segment by consistently introducing unique and innovative products. We are delighted to unveil the ecomet Star 1915 truck with a GVW of 18.49 tonnes, equipped with the proven 110 kW (150 hp) H4 engine, ideally suited for long-distance applications."

"The new ecomet Star 1915 assures remarkable fuel efficiency, faster Turnaround Time (TAT), extended tyre durability, longer service intervals, and a reduction in overall maintenance expenses. These exceptional features will undoubtedly enhance profitability for fleet owners," he added.

Earlier, Ashok Leyland Ltd reported a nine per cent year-on-year increase in its total sales, selling a total of 19,202 units in September 2023. The company's total domestic sales of medium and heavy trucks grew by 14 per cent, indicating increasing demand in the sector.