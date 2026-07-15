Auto industry posts record Q1 sales; festive demand seen lifting growth

Exports also emerged as a key growth driver during the quarter, with all major vehicle segments recording their highest-ever first-quarter overseas shipments. Passenger vehicle exports rose 8.8 per cent, while two-wheeler exports grew 36.6 per cent, commercial vehicle exports increased 43.3 per cent and three-wheeler exports surged 57.7 per cent. SIAM attributed the growth to healthy demand from Latin America, Africa and South Asia, alongside improving demand from Europe and Japan for passenger vehicles and stronger pick-up truck demand from South-East Asia.
"The strong performance across segments in Q1 of 2026–27, despite headwinds arising from disruptions in West Asia, can be attributed to supportive domestic demand, aided by lower GST rates, softer financing costs, low base effect and the introduction of new models. While overall consumer sentiment and demand remain steady at present, the industry continues to closely monitor geopolitical developments and the progress of the monsoon," SIAM President Shailesh Chandra said.