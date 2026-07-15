Auto industry posts record Q1 sales; festive demand seen lifting growth

Looking ahead, SIAM said demand is expected to remain steady during the July–September quarter as the industry enters the festive season. It noted that lower vehicle costs following GST 2.0 changes and easier availability of finance continue to support demand, while improving rainfall has reduced the monsoon deficiency to some extent. Inflation remained benign during the first quarter and did not weigh on consumer demand. However, the industry said commodity prices remain a key concern, and it will continue to monitor geopolitical developments in West Asia and the progress of the monsoon.