Back to the future: Can Kolkata's iconic trams make a grand comeback?

A grey Kolkata sky looms over a tram’s pantograph tracing the overhead wire. For nearly two minutes, the image holds in Satyajit Ray’s Mahanagar (The Big City) as the opening credits roll — an establishing shot of a city and its lifeline.

Set in the 1950s, the film — part of Ray’s famed cinematic engagement with the eastern metropolis — portrays the anxieties of urban life, with the tram making an unremarkable yet indispensable presence.

Decades later, that once-vital mode of transport, featured in countless films and synonymous with an older Kolkata, has become a relic of a different city, its metal tracks increasingly at odds with the metropolis.

Ravi Inder Singh, principal secretary in the state transport department, said work has been underway for the past one month. “In another 2-2.5 months, the feasibility study and the detailed project report will be ready. We have asked RITES to deploy extra teams for the survey.”

On September 28, the transport department of West Bengal issued a letter of award to RITES, to conduct a feasibility study for the revival, modernisation and network expansion of tram services in Kolkata. The public sector enterprise specialises in transport consultancy and engineering.

Now, under a new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in West Bengal, the tram is being offered the hope of a second life in Kolkata. The question is: Can it move beyond nostalgia and earn a place in Kolkata’s urban future?

For a much-loved transport system all but written off by the previous regime, the proposed revival offers a fresh lease of life.

Apart from the existing routes, the government reportedly plans to expand the tram network to create a direct link between the Dakshineswar and Kalighat temples, while extending the services to Rajarhat, New Town and Salt Lake.

The final recommendations will be prepared after completing the ongoing surveys and stakeholder consultations, said RITES.

RITES confirmed it has been entrusted with the job of undertaking a study on the possible revival and development of tram services in Kolkata. It is conducting field surveys and meeting various stakeholders to understand the existing situation, operational requirements and infrastructure needs, and to examine all possibilities.

The long slide

Tram advocates say its decline has been systemic, spanning successive regimes.

Of the 27 existing tram routes, only two are operational today. In 2011, the year Trinamool Congress (TMC) came to power, Kolkata had 37 routes. By 2017, that number had fallen to 15, and by 2022, to two.

The TMC government argued that Kolkata’s high population density and limited road space made it unviable to operate trams across all routes, but cleared one or two heritage routes. Roads account for about 6 per cent of Kolkata’s total land area — a relatively low share for a major metropolis.