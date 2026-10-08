VinFast expands India EV push with 50-plus e-motorcycle showrooms

Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast has signed letters of intent (LoIs) with dealer partners across 15 states and territories to set up more than 50 electric two-wheeler showrooms in India.

The move is part of VinFast’s plan to expand aggressively in India’s electric two-wheeler market and build a dedicated distribution network for e-motorcycles.

The signing ceremony took place at VinFast’s manufacturing complex in Hai Phong, Vietnam, during a visit by its Indian dealer partners.

Under the agreements, VinFast and its dealer partners will work together to establish more than 50 e-motorcycle showrooms across 34 cities in 15 states and territories.

These include Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan and Punjab in the North; Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh in central India; Maharashtra and Gujarat in the West; Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh in the South; and West Bengal and Odisha in the East.

VinFast said the regions covered under the agreements represent large two-wheeler markets and offer significant potential for electrification. The company said its presence in these markets would help bring electric mobility products closer to consumers. Vo Thi Cam Tu, managing director of VinFast E-Scooters Overseas Market, said India was one of the most important markets in the company’s global growth strategy. “India is one of the most important markets in VinFast's global growth story, and this partnership reflects the scale of ambition we hold for the region. As we expand our presence across markets worldwide, India stands out for its scale, its growing demand for electric mobility, and the opportunity it offers to redefine mobility,” she said.

“This LOI signing demonstrates our long-term commitment to India, as well as our expectations and confidence in the vast scale and potential of the market,” she added. Anurag Saxena, chief executive officer, VinFast India E-Scooters, said the agreements marked the beginning of the company’s push to bring its electric motorcycles to customers across India. “Partnering with more than 50 dealer partners across 15 states and territories and 34 cities marks the beginning of our journey to bring VinFast e-motorcycles across India. Alongside, we are also building charging infrastructure and strengthening after-sales services to ensure that customers across these locations receive the support they need throughout their ownership journey,” Saxena said.