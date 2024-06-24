BIS introduces new safety standards for electric vehicles to enhance safety

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has come up with two new guidelines to improve the safety of electric vehicles in the L, M, and N categories. L refers to two-wheelers, M refers to four-wheelers and the N category refers to goods trucks, respectively.

According to ANI, the new standards aim to increase the safety and quality of electric vehicles which are there for L, M and N categories. India is observing a massive shift to electric mobility beyond cars and trucks, with e-rickshaws and e-karts gaining popularity across the country. Reports state that new standards have been introduced specifically for these vehicles. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The new standards, IS 18590: 2024 and IS 18606:2024, focus on a critical component of electric vehicles, the powertrain. In an official statement, BIS claims that these two new standards are introduced to ensure that EV powertrains in India meet stringent safety requirements. These standards emphasise on safety and performance of batteries and make sure that both are powerful and secure.

The official statement also mentioned that the new standards cover various aspects from construction to functionality ensuring the safety of both EV drivers and passengers. BIS, with new standards, aims to enhance the bar of electric vehicles. The agency has a total of 30 different standards dedicated to electric vehicles and their accessories, which also include EV charging systems. According to the statement, these standards are crucial for driving the transition to a more sustainable, environmentally friendly, and efficient transportation system in the country.

Why did BIS introduce new standards for electric vehicles?

Electric vehicles are rising in different segments across the country. The safety of the battery packs and other EV components has been gaining importance. Multiple fire incidents in the different EV cars have raised concerns across the country in the last few years. In many cases, the battery packs, faulty design or component thermal management system of the respective EV were responsible for the fire incidents. To reduce such accidents, BIS has introduced new standards to ensure that electric vehicles are safer than before.