Brokerages put medal to metal on Tata Motors stock, maintain bullish stance

Most brokerages have maintained a bullish stance on the stock, mostly giving it a ‘buy’ rating. Some like Kotak Institutional Securities gave a ‘reduce’ rating. The stock, however, has fallen marginally by 1.46 per cent on the BSE, ending the day’s trade at Rs 559.65 apiece.

Passenger vehicle (PV) and commercial vehicle (CV) player Tata Motors (TaMo) listed out its plans for the electric vehicle (EV) segment in an investor meeting on Wednesday. On the operational front, the company also mentioned it is targeting at reaching a double-digit earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margin in the medium term.