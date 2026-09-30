CAFE-III could push carmakers towards cheaper EVs, costlier ICE vehicles

Affordable options remain limited to models such as the Tata Tiago.ev and Punch.ev and JSW MG Motor India's Comet EV. JATO Dynamics data for FY26 showed that sub-₹10 lakh models accounted for just 6 per cent of electric passenger-vehicle sales, against 35.7 per cent for the ₹20-30 lakh segment.
“Entry-level EVs are likely to receive particular attention, as their affordability could make them easier to sell in larger volumes and cross-subsidise,” said Anurag Singh of Primus Partners.
Ravi Bhatia, president, JATO Dynamics, also pointed to the affordability constraint. “A regulation that assumes EVs are already the mass product is ahead of the showroom,” he said. A harder rule, Bhatia argued, could have pushed up prices of small petrol cars, hurt first-time buyers and still not created cheap EVs “by decree”.