Range Rover Sport Electric bookings open in India, price due next year

Range Rover has opened bookings in India for the Range Rover Sport Electric, the first fully electric version of its performance luxury SUV.

The move comes less than a month after the company opened bookings for the larger Range Rover Electric, bringing two of its key nameplates into the battery-electric segment.

The company has not disclosed India prices for the Range Rover Sport Electric. Prices are expected to be announced early next year. Industry watchers estimate that the model could be priced at around Rs 2.4-2.5 crore.

The two models mark the beginning of an important electric product cycle for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), which is electrifying some of its most profitable nameplates while continuing to offer petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains.