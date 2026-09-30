Fragmented road data may slow ADAS adoption in India: Here Technologies

India’s fragmented road and location data could pose a challenge to the wider adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies, with better access to information held by government agencies needed to scale such applications, according to Here Technologies, a location-intelligence and digital mapping technology company.

Abhijit Sengupta, India head at Here Technologies, said data held by state governments and various agencies, including speed limits, road restrictions and other road-related information, remained fragmented.

“It would be good to have for an application provider or solution provider us to have those data accessible or made accessible because then it really helps to scale some of these use cases,” Sengupta said.

He said a central repository for such information could help technology providers build and scale location-based applications. For instance, speed-limit information and restrictions on the movement of trucks in certain city areas remain fragmented across agencies, he said. The challenge becomes more significant as India moves towards higher levels of vehicle automation. While Level 2 (L2) and L2+ systems remain assisted-driving technologies in which the driver continues to take decisions, moving towards Level 3 (L3) would require significantly more localised information on Indian road conditions, Sengupta said. L1 refers to assistance with either steering or braking, while L2 can control both but still requires the driver to monitor the road. At L3, the system can take over driving under defined conditions, with the driver required to intervene when prompted.

Lane markings, road signs and road-level information will be particularly critical, with the development of such systems expected to begin on highways and expressways before moving into urban areas. India’s rapidly changing road infrastructure and inconsistent road conditions add to the challenge. Here identified delayed information on city roads and issues such as wrong-side driving among the location-data challenges that need to be addressed for advanced use cases. Sengupta said high-definition mapping at centimetre-level precision was not necessary for every ADAS application. Here currently sees “standard definition plus” mapping as sufficient for navigation and autopilot use cases, while more advanced systems would require greater availability of lane-level and road-sign information.

The company said such road information was available at scale on highways and expressways in India, but coverage remained uneven across city roads. The broader adoption of connected vehicles and electric vehicles is also increasing demand for location intelligence. Sengupta said safety, real-time traffic information and route optimisation were becoming increasingly important to vehicle users. For EV users, location intelligence can also help determine whether a vehicle has sufficient range for a journey, whether a detour is required and whether a charging point is available along the route. Beyond automotive, the company is seeing growing demand from logistics, e-commerce, quick commerce, ride-hailing and food-delivery businesses, particularly for first-, middle- and last-mile operations.