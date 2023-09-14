Indian auto electronics market estimated to touch $70 billion by 2032

As vehicles incorporate more electronics across multiple areas, OEMs are expected to account for nearly 70 - 75 per cent of the market as most electronics are likely to be factory fitted.
India, currently, relies heavily on imports to fulfil the demand of auto-electronic products with around 64 per cent of the total demand being imported. The overall market for auto-electronics is estimated to reach USD 70.3 - 74.4 billion by 2032.
Domestic market demand is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.5 per cent from 2022 to 2032 to reach a market size of USD 63.7 billion.
Demand from exported vehicles is forecasted to reach a market size of USD 6.6 to 10.7 billion in 2032, registering a CAGR of 15.8 per cent - 21.4 per cent.
Safety controls have the highest demand in the country, accounting for 49 per cent of total demand in 2022 followed by power electronics at 32 per cent, communication & entertainment and body electronics at 10 per cent each.
