Emissions breach likely to force two-wheelers into 'limp-home mode'

MoRTH, as well as Siam did not respond to Business Standard’s queries regarding the matter.
Siam initially considered several options for what it calls a “force repair” measure -- a mechanism that would compel or strongly encourage the owner to get the vehicle repaired. These included restricting power, restricting speed, preventing the vehicle from starting, delaying the engine start, triggering a warning through the horn, escalating audible warnings, displaying an indication visible from outside the vehicle, blinking headlights and showing a zero fuel-level indication.
The industry body’s initial preference was to use an audible warning as the force-repair measure, officials said. However, following directions from the authorities, its two-wheeler group reconsidered the approach and agreed to examine stronger measures. It subsequently, officials said, narrowed the options to four: Restricting power, restricting speed, preventing the vehicle from starting, or delaying the engine start.