Emissions breach likely to force two-wheelers into 'limp-home mode'

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and the two-wheeler industry are working on a mechanism under which a vehicle could be put into a “limp-home mode” if its emissions rise above the threshold prescribed under the second phase of Bharat Stage-VI (BS6) emission norms, government officials told Business Standard. Under the mode, the vehicle’s power or speed could be restricted, allowing the rider to reach a workshop while making normal use difficult.