Electric vehicle makers in talks with Centre on battery decoupling policy

With the FAME-II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles in India) subsidy going in 2024, this move can reduce the cost of purchase, and thereby fuel EV adoption, the industry says.

Electric-vehicle (EV) makers are in talks with the Centre on a concrete policy to decouple the battery from the EV and develop a nation-wide battery-swapping infrastructure, said multiple people close to the development.