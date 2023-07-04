Home / Industry / Auto / Harley-Davidson X440 bookings start today at Rs 5,000, full details here

Harley-Davidson X440 bookings start today at Rs 5,000, full details here

The pre-booking for the newly launched Harley-Davidson X440 began today at 4.40 pm with the booking amount of Rs 5000. The motorcycle was developed in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Harley-Davidson X440 marked its entry in India on Monday, starting pre-orders today at Rs 5000

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 5:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The newly launched Harley-Davidson X440 marked its entry in India on Monday, starting pre-orders today at Rs 5000.
Customers interested in buying this latest model of Harley Davidson, which is co-developed by Hero MotoCorp, will be available for pre-orders today, July 4, from 4.40 pm onwards with a booking amount of Rs 5000.

The motorbike, which is specifically designed for the Indian market, can also be reserved in any Harley-Davidson dealership and select Hero MotoCorp outlets across the country.
The Harley-Davidson bike is available in three variants, such as Denim, which costs around Rs 2,29,000 (ex-showroom), Vivid for Rs 2,49,000 and S for Rs 2,69,000.

The pre-orders begin today, but the delivery of the Harley-Davidson X440 will start from October 2023 onwards.
Harley-Davidson Denim is an entry-level trim coming in Mustard paint colour with spoked wheels, while the vivid variant has dual-tone colour schemes such as Metallic Thick Red and Metallic Dark Silver, and it also has alloy wheels.

X440 S is a premium version of the Harley Davidson, which comes in a black colour theme and has 3D printing and premium finishes. The S model also has diamond-cut alloy wheels, gold engine and body parts, and machine engine fins.

Harley Davidson X440: Features

The X440 has the DNA of the iconic Harley Davidson with its distinctive brands, metal body, and powerful air-cooled engine with 440 cc capacity.
The motorcycle delivers 8000 RPM, indicating a potential long-stroke engine design. The bike is also equipped with advanced LED lighting with premium switchgear.

The X440 model of Harley-Davidson also has tubular frame construction and comes with twin shock absorbers which can be adjusted for preloads.
It also has sturdy grab rails on each side with a simple-looking exhaust system.

The Harley-Davidson X440 has disc brakes in front as well as rear, and it also has dual-channel ABS.

Also Read

Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycle is set to launch in India today at 7.20 pm

Eicher Motors cracks 6% as Hero Moto-Harley Davidson tie up for X440 bike

Harley Davidson X440 launch today: Price, specifications, what to expect

Hero MotoCorp to commence Harley-Davidson X440 bookings from today

Harley sees 37% rise in profit boosted by higher demand for popular bikes

Hero MotoCorp to commence Harley-Davidson X440 bookings from today

Govt's battery swapping policy for EVs faces resistance from industry

Chetak EV domestic sales grow over 4-fold to 36,260 units: Bajaj Auto

Suzuki Motorcycle India's sales jump 18.7% at 80,737 units in June

Volkswagen Virtus GT DSG launched in India at Rs 16.19 lakh, details here

Topics :Harley DavidsonMotorcyclesHero MotoCorp

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 5:10 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story