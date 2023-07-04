Harley-Davidson X440 bookings start today at Rs 5,000, full details here



Customers interested in buying this latest model of Harley Davidson, which is co-developed by Hero MotoCorp, will be available for pre-orders today, July 4, from 4.40 pm onwards with a booking amount of Rs 5000. The newly launched Harley-Davidson X440 marked its entry in India on Monday, starting pre-orders today at Rs 5000.



The Harley-Davidson bike is available in three variants, such as Denim, which costs around Rs 2,29,000 (ex-showroom), Vivid for Rs 2,49,000 and S for Rs 2,69,000. The motorbike, which is specifically designed for the Indian market, can also be reserved in any Harley-Davidson dealership and select Hero MotoCorp outlets across the country.



Harley-Davidson Denim is an entry-level trim coming in Mustard paint colour with spoked wheels, while the vivid variant has dual-tone colour schemes such as Metallic Thick Red and Metallic Dark Silver, and it also has alloy wheels. The pre-orders begin today, but the delivery of the Harley-Davidson X440 will start from October 2023 onwards.

X440 S is a premium version of the Harley Davidson, which comes in a black colour theme and has 3D printing and premium finishes. The S model also has diamond-cut alloy wheels, gold engine and body parts, and machine engine fins. Harley Davidson X440: Features



The motorcycle delivers 8000 RPM, indicating a potential long-stroke engine design. The bike is also equipped with advanced LED lighting with premium switchgear. The X440 has the DNA of the iconic Harley Davidson with its distinctive brands, metal body, and powerful air-cooled engine with 440 cc capacity.



It also has sturdy grab rails on each side with a simple-looking exhaust system. The X440 model of Harley-Davidson also has tubular frame construction and comes with twin shock absorbers which can be adjusted for preloads.

The Harley-Davidson X440 has disc brakes in front as well as rear, and it also has dual-channel ABS.

