Harley-Davidson X440 bookings start today at Rs 5,000, full details here

The newly launched Harley-Davidson X440 marked its entry in India on Monday, starting pre-orders today at Rs 5000.
Customers interested in buying this latest model of Harley Davidson, which is co-developed by Hero MotoCorp, will be available for pre-orders today, July 4, from 4.40 pm onwards with a booking amount of Rs 5000.
The motorbike, which is specifically designed for the Indian market, can also be reserved in any Harley-Davidson dealership and select Hero MotoCorp outlets across the country.
The Harley-Davidson bike is available in three variants, such as Denim, which costs around Rs 2,29,000 (ex-showroom), Vivid for Rs 2,49,000 and S for Rs 2,69,000.
The pre-orders begin today, but the delivery of the Harley-Davidson X440 will start from October 2023 onwards.
Harley-Davidson Denim is an entry-level trim coming in Mustard paint colour with spoked wheels, while the vivid variant has dual-tone colour schemes such as Metallic Thick Red and Metallic Dark Silver, and it also has alloy wheels.
X440 S is a premium version of the Harley Davidson, which comes in a black colour theme and has 3D printing and premium finishes. The S model also has diamond-cut alloy wheels, gold engine and body parts, and machine engine fins.
Harley Davidson X440: Features
The X440 has the DNA of the iconic Harley Davidson with its distinctive brands, metal body, and powerful air-cooled engine with 440 cc capacity.
The motorcycle delivers 8000 RPM, indicating a potential long-stroke engine design. The bike is also equipped with advanced LED lighting with premium switchgear.
The X440 model of Harley-Davidson also has tubular frame construction and comes with twin shock absorbers which can be adjusted for preloads.
It also has sturdy grab rails on each side with a simple-looking exhaust system.
The Harley-Davidson X440 has disc brakes in front as well as rear, and it also has dual-channel ABS.