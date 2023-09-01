Home / Industry / Auto / Hyundai Motor August sales grow 15% YoY, total dispatches at 71,435 units

Hyundai Motor August sales grow 15% YoY, total dispatches at 71,435 units

Hyundai Motor India on Friday said its wholesales increased by 15 per cent year-on-year to 71,435 units in August

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Hyundai

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 1:39 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Hyundai Motor India on Friday said its wholesales increased by 15 per cent year-on-year to 71,435 units in August.

The automaker had dispatched 62,210 units to its dealers in August last year.

Domestic sales rose 9 per cent to 53,830 units last month, from 49, 510 units in the year-ago period, the South Korean automaker said in a statement.

Exports increased 39 per cent to 17,605 units last month from 12, 700 units in August 2022, it added.

"The company's sales number of 71,435 units is a key indicator of an ever-growing acceptance of our products in both domestic and export markets," Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg noted.

The festival season in India has kicked off on a positive note with strong Onam sales in Kerala market and this is an indication of the festive fervour in other parts of the country in the coming months, he added.

Demand for SUVs in the company's portfolio remains robust, contributing more than 60 per cent to domestic wholesales in August, Garg said.

Also Read

Onam 2023: History, significance, celebration, and important dates

Happy Onam 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Celebration, Special Dishes and Sweets

Hyundai to utilise $5.9 bn in overseas operations' money for EV investments

Hyundai Motor's total sales rise by 3.5% to 58,201 units in April

Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors report best-ever wholesales in FY23

M&M Ltd August auto sales: SUV sales up 26%, overall growth 19% YoY

MG Motor India August retail sales rise 9% YoY, reach 4,185 units

Toyota records highest-ever monthly sales at 22,910 units in August

Bajaj Auto total vehicle sales fall 15% to 341,648 units in August

After Tesla eases monitoring of ones using autopilot, regulators seek reply

Topics :Hyundai MotorHyundai profitHyundai Motorsautomobile manufacturerAutomobile makers

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 1:39 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

RailTel's total income up 27% to Rs 2,002 crore in FY23: RailTel CMD

Vedanta lobbied to weaken environmental regulations during pandemic: OCCRP

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

India's manufacturing PMI jumps to 58.6 in August, hits 3-month high

Nomura raises India's economic growth forecast for FY24 to 5.9%

Next Story