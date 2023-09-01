Home / Industry / Auto / Bajaj Auto total vehicle sales fall 15% to 341,648 units in August

Bajaj Auto total vehicle sales fall 15% to 341,648 units in August

Bajaj Auto on Friday said its total vehicle sales, including sale of commercial vehicles, declined 15 per cent to 3,41,648 units in August

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 11:19 AM IST
Bajaj Auto on Friday said its total vehicle sales, including sale of commercial vehicles, declined 15 per cent to 3,41,648 units in August.

The company had reported total sales of 4,01,595 vehicles in August last year.

The total domestic sales dropped 20 per cent to 2,05,100 units in the previous month as compared to 2,56,755 units sold in August 2022, Bajaj Auto Ltd said in a statement.

Total vehicle exports fell 6 per cent year-on-year to 1,36,548 units in August from 1,44,840 units shipped to the overseas markets in the year-ago period, it said.

Its total two-wheeler sales declined 20 per cent to 2,85,031 units in the previous month from 3,55,625 units sold in August 2022.

Two-wheeler exports, however, increased 2 per cent to 1,24,211 units in August 2023 as against 1,21,787 units in the same month last year.

Topics :Bajaj Autopassenger vehicle salesvehicle salesautomobile manufacturerautomobile industry

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 11:19 AM IST

