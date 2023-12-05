Home / Industry / Auto / 'Increasing demand for SUVs major road safety, environmental challenge'

'Increasing demand for SUVs major road safety, environmental challenge'

According to Ward, the risk of fatal injuries to vulnerable road users increases as the bonnet height of the vehicle hitting them increases

SUVs
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 6:51 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The automobile industry's relentless push to sell larger and heavier SUVs a major road safety as well as environmental challenge and the government should discourage sale of these big vehicles, a top official of the Global New Car Assessment Programme (Global NCAP) said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an event organized by the Institute of Road Traffic Education (IRTE), Global NCAP executive president David Ward said the Indian government has taken maximum steps for increasing road safety in the past few years including development of Bharat NCAP with partnership with GNCAP.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The car industry's relentless push to sell ever larger and heavier SUVs is bad news for road safety, but particularly for those driving smaller, more (fuel) efficient vehicles, and vulnerable road users," he said.

According to Ward, the risk of fatal injuries to vulnerable road users increases as the bonnet height of the vehicle hitting them increases.

"Increasing growth and demand for SUVs in India and other countries is a major road safety and environmental challenge, the governments should discourage sale of these big vehicles," he said, adding that in recent years, cars have become heavier, taller and more powerful.

For example, a pedestrian or cyclist hit by a car with a bonnet 90 cm high runs a 30 per cent greater risk of fatal injury than if hit by a vehicle with a bonnet 10 cm lower.

Large SUVs increased the risk of serious injury to other road users by about a third more than medium-sized SUVs, he said.

Also Read

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should know

India's own road accident safety assessment system: What is Bharat NCAP?

Road safety issue urgent, not enough being done for pandemic on roads: UN

Safety features top concern for buyers while purchasing car: Survey

Safety ratings under Bharat NCAP to play significant role in buying cars

Renault to invest $379 million to produce new hybrid SUV in Brazil

MG Motor India to hike prices from January owing to rising overall costs

Ficci submits proposal for continuation of demand incentives for EVs

Govt to pump in additional Rs 1,500 crore for FAME-II subsidy scheme

Honda Cars to increase prices of its entire model range from January

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :automobile industrySUVsRoad safety

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 6:51 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story