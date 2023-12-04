Home / Industry / Auto / Ficci submits proposal for continuation of demand incentives for EVs

Ficci submits proposal for continuation of demand incentives for EVs

Purchase incentives on EV vehicles are being continued in markets like Canada, the US, Korea, etc. to achieve their electrification ambitions and India cannot be left behind and miss the EV bus

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 10:39 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Industry body FICCI on Monday said it has submitted its proposal to the Ministry of Heavy Industries for the continuation of the FAME scheme for the next five years, with a review at the end of three years.

The time period for the current FAME II scheme is till March 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Sudden withdrawal or discontinuation of upfront price incentives will lead to up to 25 per cent price increase of EVs and this may derail EV adoption momentum substantially, also impacting further investments in the EV sector, and disrupting gains made so far, noted FICCI.

Purchase incentives on EV vehicles are being continued in markets like Canada, the US, Korea, etc. to achieve their electrification ambitions and India cannot be left behind and miss the EV bus, it argued.

"EV penetration in India is only 5 per cent currently. It is imperative to continue FAME scheme to achieve critical mass towards reaching overall 30 per cent EV penetration targets by 2030, stated by Government of India and to also help meet 'Panchamrit' / Net Zero climate action goals of India," FICCI stated.

Based on the input received from its wide base of members comprising of various stakeholders from the EV sector, FICCI EV Committee has estimated that if demand incentives as suggested are provided for the next five years, it could support adoption of 30.5 million electric vehicles across segments in next five years and help achieve the target of 30 per cent electrification of India's transport sector.

"FAME has emphasized Make in India with its stringent localization norms. Sudden discontinuation of FAME could lead to not only reversal in demand growth but also in investments in EV sector, and to Make in India," the chamber emphasised.

Success of the PLI scheme introduced by GoI also depends on continued demand for EVs, it added.

FICCI said that over the next 3-5 years, as the prices of batteries reduce further, and also prices of EV components reduce due to scale effect, demand incentives can be tapered down and eventually discontinued.

Also Read

Finmin questions rationale for extending FAME scheme beyond current fiscal

EV makers face legal action over wrongful FAME II incentive claims

To the Moon and back: On Artemis III mission, Nasa astronauts to wear Prada

Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Centre planning to stop subsidies of firms found violating FAME-II norms

Govt to pump in additional Rs 1,500 crore for FAME-II subsidy scheme

Honda Cars to increase prices of its entire model range from January

Higher production, festival season drive domestic car sales in November

Festive demand, better production lead to highest-ever Nov PV wholesales

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India sales up 20% to 4,47,849 units in Nov

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :FICCIElectric VehiclesFAME-II

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 10:39 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story