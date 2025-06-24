India opens new application window to invite global EV manufacturers

In a push to promote electric vehicle manufacturing in India, a new portal has been launched for the application process under the Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Electric Passenger Cars in India (SPMEPCI).

The initiative, unveiled by Union Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy, invites global electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers to invest and set up local production units. “The launch of this portal under the SPMEPCI scheme opens new avenues for global electric vehicle manufacturers to invest in India’s rapidly evolving automotive landscape,” Kumaraswamy said.

Investment from international EV makers can position India as a leading manufacturing hub for electric vehicles. “This scheme not only supports our national commitment to achieving Net Zero by 2070, but also reinforces our resolve to build a sustainable, innovation-driven economy. It strengthens the pillars of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, and positions India as a trusted global hub for next-generation automotive manufacturing and technology leadership,” the minister said.

Reliefs linked to investment pledge under SPMEPCI Approved applicants will be allowed to import Completely Built Units (CBUs) of electric four-wheelers (e-4Ws).

The imported CBUs must have a minimum CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) value of $35,000.

These will be subject to a reduced customs duty of 15 per cent.

The concessional duty will be applicable for a period of five years from the date of approval.

Approved applicants will be required to make a minimum investment of ₹4,150 crore, as per the provisions of the scheme. Tesla stays away, others join in With the minimum investment threshold of ₹4,150 crore, the scheme is expected to encourage top global and Indian companies to set up long-term manufacturing in India.