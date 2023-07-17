Home / Industry / Auto / Maruti adds pedestrian safety alarm in EV hybrid variants of Grand Vitara

Maruti adds pedestrian safety alarm in EV hybrid variants of Grand Vitara

The price change in these variants of the Grand Vitara ranges up to Rs 4,000 (ex-showroom Delhi) effective from July 17, 2023

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Hisashi Takeuchi (L) and Shashank Srivastava during the global unveil of the Maruti Suzuki 'Grand Vitara' SUV, in Gurugram, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 7:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said it has introduced a pedestrian safety vehicle alarm feature in the electric hybrid variants of its SUV Grand Vitara, which will push up prices by up to Rs 4,000.

The company announced the addition of Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) for the intelligent electric hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara. This technology is designed to help keep drivers and pedestrians safe by alerting them about the presence of a vehicle, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

The system works by emitting a low-level alert sound that can be heard up to five feet away, giving pedestrians and other nearby drivers a heads-up that a vehicle is nearby, it added.

The addition of AVAS for pedestrian safety makes the Grand Vitara compliant with upcoming regulations, the company said.

The price change in these variants of the Grand Vitara ranges up to Rs 4,000 (ex-showroom Delhi) effective from July 17, 2023, it added.

The electric hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara are priced at Rs 18.29 lakh and Rs 19.79 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Also Read

More than budget carmaker: Maruti leads Rs 10-20 lakh segment at 23% share

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Banking on Gypsy's legacy to take on the SUV challenge

Maintaining its small-car dominance, Maruti leads mid-size PV sales in FY23

Around 99% of Indian pedestrians at risk of injury, reports Bosch

Exports of Grand Vitara commence; first shipment goes to Latin America

All-new Toyota Fortuner leaked ahead of debut in 2024, details below

Luxury car market poised for record sales in 2023 after stellar H1 numbers

EV makers face legal action over wrongful FAME II incentive claims

Auto major Ashok Leyland secures defence sector orders worth Rs 800 crore

With 1,800 bookings per day, Exter's waiting period goes up to 12 weeks

Topics :Marutielectric carsElectric Vehicles

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 7:36 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story