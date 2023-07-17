Auto major Ashok Leyland secures defence sector orders worth Rs 800 crore

Automobile manufacturer Ashok Leyland bagged orders valued at Rs 800 crore in the defence sector, the company informed in a BSE filing. The contracts awarded include the procurement of the Field Artillery Tractor (FAT 4X4) and the Gun Towing Vehicle (GTV 6X6).

The two vehicles, FAT 4X4 and GTV 6X6, have special capabilities that will be used by the artillery to carry light and medium guns, respectively. The two vehicles are part of the government's plan to push indigenisation in the defence sector.

Speaking on the development, MD and CEO of Ashok Leyland, Shenu Agarwal said, "We are immensely proud to have secured these orders from the Indian Army. The Defence business has been a strong pillar of growth for us, and this win further establishes our leadership in the Defence mobility vehicles business. This is also a testament to our firm commitment to providing advanced mobility solutions for our armed forces."

Another company official, President of Defence Business, Amandeep Singh said, “Ashok Leyland's dependable mobility solutions have consistently remained a formidable asset within the defence sector, catering to the diverse needs of personnel and logistics across the armed forces. We are proud that we have been a leading example of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, by serving alongside our forces through our products and solutions. Ashok Leyland has invested in the development of mobility platforms ranging from 4x4, 6x6, 8x8, 10x10 & 12x12 for various applications and operational requirements of Indian Armed Forces."

Earlier this month, Ashok Leyland reported a 5 per cent rise in total vehicle sales in June at 15,221 units. Total domestic sales were higher by 7 per cent at 14,363 units as against 13,469 units a year ago, the company said in a statement. Domestic medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales were at 9,274 units as compared to 8,399 units in June last year, a growth of 10 per cent, it added. Sales of light commercial vehicles in the domestic market marginally increased to 5,089 units from 5,070 units in June 2022, the company said.

(With Agency inputs)