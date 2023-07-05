Maruti Suzuki Invicto set to launch today, check price, features and more



The premium MPV from Maruti Suzuki will be the re-badged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross introduced in November last year and gained popularity for its mileage of 21.1 kmph.

India's largest car-making company, Maruti Suzuki, is set to launch its most anticipated premium MPV segment and 3-row utility vehicle (UV), the Invicto. The company will officially unveil the Invicto to the public and might also announce its prices today.The launch event of Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be live-streamed on its official youtube channel.