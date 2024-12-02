MG Select set to unveil the world's fastest roadster, MG Cyberster, in 2025

JSW MG Motor India has announced its maiden luxury car, the MG Cyberster, claiming it to be the world’s fastest MG roadster. The car is part of the company’s new MG Select brand channel, which aims to redefine luxury motoring in India.

The MG Cyberster draws its inspiration from the iconic MG B Roadster of the 1960s but modernises it with cutting-edge technology and futuristic design elements. The car merges heritage and innovation, combining speed, performance, and tech-forward features to create a new benchmark for roadsters.

MG Cyberster: Performance and design highlights

The MG Cyberster promises lightning-fast acceleration and precision handling, offering a high-performance driving experience. Its sleek silhouette and scissor doors contribute to a bold, futuristic appearance, while its design pays homage to MG’s legacy in motoring history.

Launch and expansion of MG Select

The MG Cyberster is part of the larger MG Select initiative, a new brand channel created by JSW MG Motor India. MG Select aims to offer exclusive luxury experiences for customers, focusing on innovation, sustainability, and performance. The initiative includes exclusive experience centers in 12 cities across India, designed to provide luxury car buyers with curated experiences in line with the brand's commitment to modern technology and eco-friendly mobility solutions.

Speaking on the launch, Gaurav Gupta, chief growth officer of JSW MG Motor India, emphasised the car’s ability to merge the timeless appeal of classic roadsters with the latest in automotive technology. “Growing up and even today, many of us dream of owning a sleek sports car — the kind that makes your heart race, your hair fly in the wind, and lets you relive the romance and thrill we have all seen in iconic movies and on racetracks. The MG Cyberster brings that dream to life... It encapsulates the thrill and charm of a bygone era while appealing to the discerning tastes of new-age luxury customers in India,” he said.

As part of its growth in the luxury market, JSW MG Motor India is positioning the MG Cyberster as a premier option for those seeking performance and luxury in the Indian automobile market. The launch of MG Select further strengthens the company’s commitment to redefining luxury for modern consumers.