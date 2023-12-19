Home / Industry / Auto / More than 800k EVs registered between June and December 2023; up 19% YoY

More than 800k EVs registered between June and December 2023; up 19% YoY

In order to increase the sale of EVs in India, the Centre notified Phase-II of FAME India Scheme for a period of five years, effective April 2019 with a total budgetary support of Rs 10,000 crore

Photo: Bloomberg
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 5:01 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

As many as 819,223 electric vehicles (EVs) have been registered between June and December this year, the Ministry of Heavy Industries said in a press release.

The press release stated that during the same period last year, as many as 684,789 electric vehicles were registered across India. In June this year, 102,541 EVs were registered, and in July, the number increased to 116,484. As many as 127,061 EVs were registered in August, 128,374 in September, and 1,39,873 in October. In the month of November, 153,022 EVs were registered, and 51,868 till December 15.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The ministry stated that in order to increase the sale of electric vehicles in the country, the Centre notified Phase-II of FAME India Scheme initially for a period of five years, effective April 1, 2019 with a total budgetary support of Rs 10,000 crore. It further said that the central government, on September 15, 2021, approved the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the automotive sector with a budgetary outlay of Rs 25,938 crore, which provides incentives up to 18 per cent for electric vehicles in the country.

The press release stated, "The government, on May 12, 2021, approved the PLI scheme for manufacturing of ACC in the country with a budgetary outlay of Rs 18,100 crore. The scheme envisages establishing a competitive ACC battery manufacturing set-up in the country for 50 Gigawatt hours (GWh). Additionally, 5 GWh of niche ACC technologies is also covered under the scheme."

The Ministry of Heavy Industries, in the press release, stated that the Centre reduced the goods and services tax (GST) on electric vehicles, and chargers and charging stations for electric vehicles to 5 per cent.

On battery-operated vehicles, the press release said, "The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) announced that battery-operated vehicles will be given green licence plates and be exempted from permit requirements." The MoRTH also issued a notification advising states to waive off road tax on EVs, which in turn will help reduce the initial cost of EVs.

Also Read

Luxury car sales up 38% YoY in June, more growth than overall vehicle sales

Passenger car sales to cross two-million milestone in first half of 2023

After Audi, Maruti Suzuki to hike prices of its cars from January 2024

Does your regular car insurance cover flood and water damage?

Car sales to cross 4 mn mark this year on strong demand despite price hikes

Govt considering termination of FAME subsidy for electric two-wheelers

Gujarat attracting big investments since automobile sector took off in 2009

Royal Enfield faces fresh challenge from Harley in India's biker paradise

Maruti Suzuki's 2024 launches: Know about new cars, prices, specs, and more

India's light vehicle market fastest growing among top 10 markets: S&P

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Electric vehicles salesElectric vehicles in IndiaElectric VehiclesBS Web Reportsautomobile industryAuto industry

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 5:00 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story