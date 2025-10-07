Nissan Tekton unveiled in India: A bold new SUV rival to Creta and Seltos

After a long hiatus since the launch of the Magnite, Nissan is finally making a bold comeback to the Indian SUV market. The automaker has unveiled its brand-new C-segment SUV — the Nissan Tekton. Set to go on sale by Q2 2026, the Tekton will sit above the Magnite in Nissan’s India lineup, marking the brand’s renewed push in the competitive mid-size SUV segment.

For the Indian market, Nissan has offered a glimpse of its upcoming C-SUV. It is the second SUV under the brand's "One Car, One World" concept. Arriving on the market in 2026, the SUV will compete with models such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Here are three design highlights of the Nissan Tekton that we can see now that we have some exterior photos.

Nissan Tekton: Highlights The new Nissan SUV has dual-tone exterior options, a dramatic V-motion grille, and C-shaped LED headlamps. The interior of the cabin is probably going to have a contemporary dashboard design with a big touchscreen entertainment system, digital driver display, linked automobile technologies, and plush upholstery. ALSO READ: Kia planning to launch new compact hybrid SUV in India within 18 months A 1.0-litre or 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with manual or automatic gearbox options could power the car. To increase efficiency, a hybrid or mild-hybrid option might also be in the works. According to Nissan, the Tekton's design was influenced by the Patrol, an SUV that is well-liked in foreign markets and was briefly offered for sale in India. And the inspiration is evident in the way the headlamps are rectangular in shape with no curved or over-the-top design elements, and the bonnet is flat with bulges.

All of this gives the Tekton a very strong and functional front end. In addition, there will be LED daytime running lamps in the shape of an inverted L that are connected by a lightbar. The bumper's horizontal and vertical slats give it an extremely rough appearance. Nissan Tekton: Interior and Expected Features Nissan gave us a sneak peek at the dashboard, which has a multi-layered design with gloss black pieces and a copper accent running across its width, but they did not expose much of the interior. In terms of features, it is expected to gain a huge touchscreen, a fully digital driver’s display, auto AC, ambient lighting, a premium sound system, a wireless smartphone charger, push-button engine start/stop, and a panoramic sunroof.