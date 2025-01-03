No fresh incentives or subsidies required for India's EV sector: Goyal

Union minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal said on Friday that there is no requirement for new subsidies or incentives for electric vehicles (EVs). “India’s electric mobility segment is ready and set to fly. There is no need for new incentives as the existing ones are enough to give a kickstart to the ecosystem,” Goyal said during a press event.

While stating that electric mobility makes a strong case for transitioning from internal combustion engines to EVs, he said that battery costs have come down and there is availability of battery swapping systems, along with the economic advantages of owning an electric vehicle.

The government has also engaged with automobile companies and startups. Goyal said that during the interaction, participants from the industry unanimously rejected the need for further subsidies. “Everyone was unanimous in the room that once the existing subsidy regime comes to an end, none of them require subsidies,” Goyal mentioned. There were also deliberations on safety standards for EVs, as well as the development of battery charging and swapping infrastructure.

Echoing Goyal’s views, in 2024, union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari had also said that the demand for subsidies is no longer justified as the cost of production has reduced and consumers are opting for EVs or compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles on their own.

Regarding the overall startup landscape, Goyal said there is enthusiasm in the ecosystem, with several youngsters stepping into the sector. “Startups are coming up with innovative solutions to problems and are creating jobs and employment opportunities,” Goyal mentioned.

On startups shifting their domicile to India, such as quick commerce unicorn Zepto, Goyal said, “It is a welcome sign, and going forward, India will become a preferred destination for startups.” He added that the government will make efforts to make the journey of such startups back home easier.

Regarding Blinkit, another quick commerce startup, rolling out a 10-minute ambulance service in select areas of Gurugram, Goyal said, “My only submission would be that they have to make sure that they meet the law of the land, and whatever other legal requirements should be properly taken care of. No laws of the land should be broken.”

Goyal emphasised that the government has been a facilitator and enabler of startups. Highlighting that 43 per cent of startups have at least one woman co-founder or director, he said the country’s startups are witnessing enhanced participation by women.

With over 110 unicorns, India has the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem.

Govt to celebrate 10 years of Startup India

On January 16, the government plans to celebrate 10 years of the Startup India programme, union minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal said on Friday. Addressing a press event, Goyal said the event will showcase a decade of achievements in the startup ecosystem.

While the Startup India initiative was launched on January 16, 2016, Prime Minister Modi had announced the launch of the programme in his August 15, 2015, address from the Red Fort.