Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Open to suggestions to ease start-ups' return to India: Piyush Goyal

Open to suggestions to ease start-ups' return to India: Piyush Goyal

Several start-ups had initially registered abroad for easy access to finance from international funds, enhanced valuations and relaxed regulations in many sectors

Piyush Goyal, Piyush
Piyush Goyal on Friday said the ministry is open to ideas for making it easier for start-ups that want to change their domicile back to India. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 8:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the ministry is open to ideas for making it easier for start-ups that want to change their domicile back to India from abroad.

The ministry, he said, will discuss with the National Start-up Advisory Council and take feedback "if any steps are required to make their journey back easier. We are open to ideas".

The council was set up first in 2020 and it advises the government on measures needed to build a strong ecosystem for nurturing innovation and startups in the country to drive sustainable economic growth and generate large-scale employment opportunities.

"It is a welcome sign and also very very satisfying that more and more start-ups come back home and register in India, list in India, and grow in India. India will be a preferred destination in the future," he told reporters here.

Several start-ups had initially registered abroad for easy access to finance from international funds, enhanced valuations and relaxed regulations in many sectors.

Many are exploring India listings after moving back.

Also Read

Piyush Goyal asks Blinkit to follow applicable laws for 10-min ambulance

No fresh incentives or subsidies required for India's EV sector: Goyal

India's exports to cross $800 billion this fiscal year: Piyush Goyal

EV firms agree to end subsidy after current benefits end: Piyush Goyal

PM Narendra Modi lauds ONDC for revolutionising digital commerce in India

Further, he said the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has inked 50 MoUs with corporate houses, sharing their problem statement.

The statements are shared with start-ups to look at opportunities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ICAI seeks tax benefits to promote climate change mitigation strategies

Premium devices demand to push India smartphone mkt to over $50 bn: Report

New Year sees a 'spirited' start as liquor sales surge in several states

Bollywood dims as streaming platforms steal the spotlight, TV rights fall

Office leasing rises 19% in 2024 in top 8 cities on strong demand: C&W

Topics :Piyush GoyalCommerce ministrystartups in India

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story