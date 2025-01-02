Hyundai Creta Electric: Check features, price, design, more ahead of launch

The Creta Electric SUV has been revealed by Hyundai India ahead of its January 17 debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The new EV is slated to be the brand's most affordable electric vehicle in the Indian market, carrying on the name of the well-liked ICE SUV.

The Kona electric, which was comparatively less expensive than the flagship Ioniq 5, was once part of the brand's EV lineup. However, since its discontinuation, there has been a gap in the lineup, which the new model intends to fill.

The upcoming models such as Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, MG ZS EV, Mahindra BE 6 , and Tata Curvv EV will be rivaled by the Creta EV, which is anticipated to start at Rs 20 lakh.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Design

The Hyundai Creta electric's design draws a lot of inspiration from its ICE counterpart. It will, however, include distinctive features like a front-end charging outlet and a closed-off grille.

While keeping the same silhouette, it will also get new aerodynamic 17-inch alloy wheels as part of the package. In an effort to increase economy, the firm has also included active air flaps to control air flow around the SUV. The brand offers 8 monotone and 2 dual-tone options, including 3 matte colors, to go with the design.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Features

The Ioniq 5 serves as the model for the electric SUV's cabin. It will have a touchscreen infotainment system with new features and software, as well as an entirely digital instrument cluster. The kit will also include a three-spoke steering wheel and an improved sound system from the brand.

A comprehensive list of technologies, including a digital key, Level 2 ADAS, TPMS, a 360-degree camera, and more for occupant safety, are also anticipated for the Hyundai Creta electric. Executive, Smart, Premium, and Excellence are the four variations that will comprise all of these features.

Also Read

Hyundai Creta Electric: Range and Powertrain

A 42 kWh battery pack with a range of 390 km on a single charge and a long-range model with a 51.4 kWh battery pack with a range of 473 km on a single charge are the two battery pack options available for the Hyundai Creta Electric.

There are two charging options such as the 11kW Smart Connected Wall Box charger that can charge it from 10% to 100% in 4 hours (AC Home Charging) and a DC charger that can charge it from 10% to 80% in just 58 minutes.