OEMs, electronic component companies seek greater govt support

Global and Indian original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and component firms are urging the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) to provide a combination of upfront capital expenditure (capex) support and production-linked incentives (PLI) under a proposed scheme to boost electronic component manufacturing in the country in core products.

They, it has been learnt, are seeking capex support on pari-passu basis, ranging from 25 per cent to 40 per cent on the project cost, with PLI of 3 per cent-6 per cent on the production value.



The Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) is in discussions with the government over a proposal similar to the semiconductor incentive scheme. This scheme provides 50 per cent capex support for setting up silicon fabrication, ATMP (assembly, testing, marking, and packaging), and OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing) units.

