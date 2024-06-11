Domestic passenger vehicle sales rise 4% in May to 347,492 units: SIAM

Passenger vehicle wholesales in India increased 4 per cent year-on-year in May to 347,492 units, as compared to the same month last year, industry body SIAM said on Tuesday.

Overall passenger vehicle (PV) dispatches from companies to dealers stood at 334,537 units in May 2023.

"Passenger vehicles have only witnessed a moderate growth, primarily owing to a high base effect of the previous year," the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) President Vinod Aggarwal said in a statement.

Two-wheeler sales rose 10 per cent to 1,620,084 units last month, as compared to 1,471,550 units in the year-ago period.

Three-wheeler dispatches rose 15 per cent to 55,763 units in May, as against 48,610 units in May 2023.