Royal Enfield's Hunter 350 bike sales cross 200K-mark in 11 months

'Most popular' product launched in mid-size motorcycle segment, says company

Shine Jacob Chennai
Royal Enfield

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 2:25 PM IST
Royal Enfield said on Tuesday its Hunter 350 motorcycle has sold more than 200,000 units, reaching the milestone within a year of its launch.

Hunter was launched in August 2022 and touched the 100,000-sales mark in February 2023: just six months from the start of retail. It completed the next 100,000-sales milestone in five months.

“The Hunter 350 is, undoubtedly, the most popular motorcycle launched in the mid-size motorcycle segment over the last year. We are very proud that in less than one year since its launch the Hunter has amassed a proud community of more than 200,000 riders across the world. Not just in India, the Hunter 350 is increasingly growing in popularity across international markets as well,” said B Govindarajan, chief executive officer, Royal Enfield.  

“Powered by our state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Chennai, and our expansive global retail network, we are confident to be able to cater to growing demand for Hunter across the world,” he said.

In India, the Hunter 350 has made rapid inroads into the Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets apart from metro cities, said the company.

Hunter is also available in Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Thailand, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand. The motorcycle will soon be launched in Brazil. 

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 2:19 PM IST

