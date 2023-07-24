Home / Industry / Auto / Neeraj Chopra adds Range Rover Velar to his garage; check details here

Neeraj Chopra adds Range Rover Velar to his garage; check details here

Chopra is known to be a bike enthusiast and maintains bikes like Harley Davidson 1200 Roadster

BS Web Team New Delhi
Neeraj Chopra (Photo: Jay Shah Twitter)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 7:45 PM IST
Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has bought a new Range Rover Velar SUV to add to his garage, an HTAuto report said. Chopra drove home the Velar SUV which costs about Rs 90 lakh (ex-showroom). The news came out as the Javelin champion was seen posing with his new Velar, outside the Land Rover showroom in Haryana.

One of the popular luxury SUVs, the Range Rover Velar is among the best-selling products for Land Rover in India. The car is offered in both diesel and petrol engine variants. While the petrol powertrain is a 2.0-litre turbocharged unit that returns 247bhp of power and 365Nm of torque, the 2.0-litre diesel generates 201hp power and 430Nm of peak torque. Both engines come with an automatic transmission system.

Neeraj Chopra became a household name in India as the ace athlete won the gold medal in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Previously, Neeraj Chopra's achievement was recognised by industrialist Anand Mahindra when he gifted him a special edition of Mahindra's flagship SUV XUV700, the HTAuto report said.

Chopra is known to be a bike enthusiast and maintains bikes like Harley Davidson 1200 Roadster.

The luxury SUV has been given significant updates with a new grille combined with new Pixel LED headlights. The car is offered with Metallic Verasine Blue and Premium Metallic Zadar Grey with Deep Garnet and Caraway colours for the interior.

The car gets a curved 11.4-inch unit which has been integrated into the dashboard. The cabin has been designed in a manner that cuts outside noise and vibration which enhances the luxurious feel of the vehicle.

Topics :Neeraj Chopra2020 Tokyo olympicsOlympic medalsBS Web ReportsRange Rover Velar

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 7:45 PM IST

