Home / Industry / Auto / India's small car exports rise as domestic demand weakens in FY26

India's small car exports rise as domestic demand weakens in FY26

Passenger car exports are rising with demand in Africa and Latin America, even as domestic sales slow, with Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai leading India's small car shipments

automobile, cars, auto industry, japanese carmakers
Two of India’s largest passenger vehicle (PV) exporters, Maruti Suzuki India and Hyundai Motor India, saw 37 per cent and 12.45 per cent growth, respectively, in overall exports during this period. | Image: Bloomberg
Sohini Das Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 6:41 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Passenger car sales in India may be on a downhill trajectory, but small car exports are on the rise, with economies such as those in Africa and Mexico witnessing steady growth in disposable incomes while remaining price-sensitive.
 
Data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed that between April and August this fiscal, passenger car exports rose 8.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), while domestic sales fell by 8.5 per cent, indicating a slowdown in home-market demand.
 
Two of India’s largest passenger vehicle (PV) exporters, Maruti Suzuki India and Hyundai Motor India, saw 37 per cent and 12.45 per cent growth, respectively, in overall exports during this period. PVs include both cars and utility vehicles.
 
Within the passenger cars segment, where Maruti exports the Swift, Baleno and Dzire models, exports grew 43 per cent between April and August. Hyundai also recorded nearly 16 per cent growth in passenger car exports, though it saw a close to 16 per cent fall in passenger car sales in India, while Maruti reported a 6.4 per cent decline in domestic passenger car sales.
 
Rahul Bharti, Senior Executive Officer, Maruti Suzuki, told Business Standard: “Interestingly, if you notice, all our top five export models are less than four metres. So, it is clear that globally customers prefer compact cars and have a strong acceptance for small cars. Customers understand that small cars have a lower impact on the environment and help reduce road congestion.”
 
The top five models for exports in FY26 are the Fronx, Jimny, Swift, Baleno and Dzire, with the key markets being Japan, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.
 
For Hyundai too, Latin American and African markets are performing strongly for small car exports.
 
“Our small cars, particularly the i10 NIOS, have been performing very well in markets like South Africa, Mexico and Chile, where customers value Hyundai’s advanced features, quality and premium design that appeal to both fleet and retail segments,” said Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and COO, Hyundai Motor India.
 
Puneet Gupta, Director, Mobility Forecast India & ASEAN Region, S&P Global Mobility, said: “Indian expertise in producing compact, cost-efficient cars at scale has created a strong manufacturing base. This advantage positions India as a natural export hub for global small car demand.”
 
“With economies such as Africa and Mexico witnessing steady growth in disposable incomes yet remaining price-sensitive, the appetite for affordable, reliable cars is rising. India is uniquely placed to seize this demand and cement its role as the world factory for small cars,” he added.
 
Garg said Hyundai is pinning hopes on exports and targets growth of 7–8 per cent in FY26. “Most of our export markets have remained stable and continue to register growth, helping us deliver consistent performance. From April to August 2025, we recorded a 12.5 per cent growth in exports compared to the same period last year, and for FY26 we are on track to achieve our already announced export growth target of 7–8 per cent year-on-year.”
 
Maruti has been the country’s largest car exporter since FY22 and crossed the 300,000-unit mark in FY25. Bharti said the company plans to continue this momentum, with its share in PV exports at more than 46 per cent. “Additionally, we have a robust target of 400,000 units exports this year. Our Kharkhoda plant has started. With Gurgaon, Manesar, Gujarat and Kharkhoda we have enough capacity to meet the increase in demand.”
 
Bharti also said Maruti’s exports are “well-diversified”, with shipments to 100 countries across the globe. “Last year we started exporting to Japan with the Fronx and Jimny. This year we have re-entered Europe with the e-Vitara,” he said.
 
Hyundai noted that besides small cars, its popular SUVs — Exter, Venue, Creta and Alcazar — also contribute sizeable export volumes, consolidating Hyundai Motor India’s position as the largest exporter of passenger vehicles from India on a cumulative basis.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

GST reforms: New regime, but old problems persist for car dealers

Auto discounts may shrink as GST reforms set to spur demand: Report

GST reform widens price gap; EV makers may face heat in festive season

Delhi govt working on formulating model EV policy, says CM Gupta

US tariffs to hit 8% of India's auto component output: Icra report

Topics :Small Carsautomotive industryAuto exports

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 6:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story