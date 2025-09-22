India's small car exports rise as domestic demand weakens in FY26

Passenger car sales in India may be on a downhill trajectory, but small car exports are on the rise, with economies such as those in Africa and Mexico witnessing steady growth in disposable incomes while remaining price-sensitive.

Data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed that between April and August this fiscal, passenger car exports rose 8.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), while domestic sales fell by 8.5 per cent, indicating a slowdown in home-market demand.

Within the passenger cars segment, where Maruti exports the Swift, Baleno and Dzire models, exports grew 43 per cent between April and August. Hyundai also recorded nearly 16 per cent growth in passenger car exports, though it saw a close to 16 per cent fall in passenger car sales in India, while Maruti reported a 6.4 per cent decline in domestic passenger car sales. Rahul Bharti, Senior Executive Officer, Maruti Suzuki, told Business Standard: “Interestingly, if you notice, all our top five export models are less than four metres. So, it is clear that globally customers prefer compact cars and have a strong acceptance for small cars. Customers understand that small cars have a lower impact on the environment and help reduce road congestion.”

The top five models for exports in FY26 are the Fronx, Jimny, Swift, Baleno and Dzire, with the key markets being Japan, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. For Hyundai too, Latin American and African markets are performing strongly for small car exports. “Our small cars, particularly the i10 NIOS, have been performing very well in markets like South Africa, Mexico and Chile, where customers value Hyundai’s advanced features, quality and premium design that appeal to both fleet and retail segments,” said Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and COO, Hyundai Motor India. Puneet Gupta, Director, Mobility Forecast India & ASEAN Region, S&P Global Mobility, said: “Indian expertise in producing compact, cost-efficient cars at scale has created a strong manufacturing base. This advantage positions India as a natural export hub for global small car demand.”

“With economies such as Africa and Mexico witnessing steady growth in disposable incomes yet remaining price-sensitive, the appetite for affordable, reliable cars is rising. India is uniquely placed to seize this demand and cement its role as the world factory for small cars,” he added. Garg said Hyundai is pinning hopes on exports and targets growth of 7–8 per cent in FY26. “Most of our export markets have remained stable and continue to register growth, helping us deliver consistent performance. From April to August 2025, we recorded a 12.5 per cent growth in exports compared to the same period last year, and for FY26 we are on track to achieve our already announced export growth target of 7–8 per cent year-on-year.”

Maruti has been the country’s largest car exporter since FY22 and crossed the 300,000-unit mark in FY25. Bharti said the company plans to continue this momentum, with its share in PV exports at more than 46 per cent. “Additionally, we have a robust target of 400,000 units exports this year. Our Kharkhoda plant has started. With Gurgaon, Manesar, Gujarat and Kharkhoda we have enough capacity to meet the increase in demand.” Bharti also said Maruti’s exports are “well-diversified”, with shipments to 100 countries across the globe. “Last year we started exporting to Japan with the Fronx and Jimny. This year we have re-entered Europe with the e-Vitara,” he said.