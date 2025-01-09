Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tata Motors Group reports 1% growth in Q3 FY25 global wholesales

Global wholesales of Tata Motors' commercial vehicles, including the Tata Daewoo range, reached 97,535 units, reflecting a decline of 1 per cent compared to Q3 FY24

Tata Motors
Anjali Singh Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 6:53 PM IST
Tata Motors Group announced its global wholesales for the third quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q3 FY25), totalling 341,791 units, including Jaguar Land Rover. This marks a modest growth of 1 per cent compared to the same quarter in the previous financial year (Q3 FY24).
 
Global wholesales of Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles, including the Tata Daewoo range, reached 97,535 units, reflecting a decline of 1 per cent compared to Q3 FY24.
 
Tata Motors’ passenger vehicles, which include its electric vehicle lineup, reported a 1 per cent increase in global wholesales, reaching 139,829 units in Q3 FY25.
 
Tata Motors’ subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), saw a 3 per cent rise in global wholesales, totalling 104,427 vehicles during the quarter. Jaguar accounted for 5,604 vehicles sold in Q3 FY25, whereas Land Rover contributed 98,823 vehicles sold during the same period.
 
These figures exclude volumes from CJLR, the joint venture between JLR and Chery Automobiles in China.
 
Topics :Tata MotorsWholesaleJaguar Land Rovervehicles

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

