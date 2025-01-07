Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

M&M targets 5,000 monthly sales for BE6, XEV 9e EVs; bookings start Feb 14

Pricing the new variants aggressively at Rs 26.9 lakh (BE6) and Rs 30.5 lakh (XEV 9e), the company compared them with global EVs such as Tesla, BMW, and others

Sohini Das Chakan
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 8:07 PM IST
Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), which is set to start bookings for its new electric vehicles (EVs) BE6 and XEV 9e from February 14, aims to sell 5,000 units of these EVs per month in the initial phase of the launch. Deliveries will begin in early March, the company said.
 
Veejay Nakra, president, automotive division of M&M, said they aim to sell 5,000 units per month of these vehicles initially, which will be manufactured at their Chakan plant using 100 per cent renewable energy. He also mentioned that test drives will begin on January 14, starting with six cities.
 
On Tuesday, the company announced the prices for the new variants of these cars. In November, the automaker had unveiled what it called the BE6 ONE and XEV 9e ONE, priced at Rs 18.9 lakh and Rs 21.9 lakh respectively. On Tuesday, they unveiled the next variant, THREE, for both these EVs.
 
Pricing the new variants aggressively at Rs 26.9 lakh (BE6) and Rs 30.5 lakh (XEV 9e), the company compared them with global EVs such as Tesla, BMW, and others in terms of features, battery power, and range.
 
In 2025, the Harrier EV and the Creta EV are also expected, which explains Mahindra's aggressive pricing.
 
Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari recently took a ride in the BE6 and commended the automaker for advancements in EV technology.

Interestingly, the company also mentioned that customers can opt for both variants (ONE and THREE) at the same EMI if financing is done through Mahindra Finance. For the BE6, this works out to Rs 39,224 per month, and for the XEV 9e, it would be Rs 45,450 per month (at an 8.99 per cent interest rate).
 
More variants of these cars will be launched during the year, but Nakra claimed the company would hold on to these prices for quite some time, even after unveiling more variants.
 
First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

