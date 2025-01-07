BluSmart expands its all-electric ride-hailing services to Mumbai

BluSmart, which claims to be South Asia's largest all-electric ride-hailing service and electric vehicle (EV) charging network, has officially launched operations in Mumbai. BluSmart now offers all-electric chauffeur-driven services in Mumbai, starting with rentals and airport rides.

The service initially covers key areas such as Goregaon, Bandra, and the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), with plans for further citywide expansion. BluSmart's services feature zero cancellations, on-time arrivals, transparent pricing, and an in-app CO2 tracker to highlight environmental savings.

Co-founders Anirudh Arun and Punit Goyal highlighted BluSmart's mission to redefine urban commuting with reliability and sustainability, aiming to complement Mumbai’s vibrant lifestyle.

With over 8,500 EVs, 5,800 charging stations, and 22 million rides completed, BluSmart claims to have saved more than 49,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions. BluSmart is currently active in Delhi and adjoining areas of the national capital region (NCR) and Bengaluru.