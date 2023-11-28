Home / Industry / Auto / Tata Motors launches registered vehicle scrapping facility in Punjab

Tata Motors launches registered vehicle scrapping facility in Punjab

The facility uses environmentally-friendly processes and has the capacity to disassemble 12,000 end-of-life vehicles safely and sustainably, each year

Press Trust of India Chandigarh

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 6:54 PM IST
Leading automobile manufacturer Tata Motors has launched a registered vehicle scrapping facility (RVSF) in Punjab, which will be the company's fourth such unit.

Named 'Re.Wi.Re Recycle with Respect,' the facility was unveiled in Morinda by Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, a company statement said here on Tuesday.

The facility uses environmentally-friendly processes and has the capacity to disassemble 12,000 end-of-life vehicles safely and sustainably, each year.

The RVSF is developed and operated by Tata Motors' partner Dada Trading Company and is equipped to scrap both passenger and commercial vehicles, regardless of their brand, aligning with the company's vision to promote eco-friendly initiatives.

"This milestone follows the resounding success of Tata Motors' three previous RVSFs in Jaipur, Bhubaneshwar and Surat, further reinforcing its dedication to eco-friendly initiatives," it said.

Shailesh Chandra said "by encouraging vehicle owners to retire their older, more polluting commercial and passenger vehicles, we are taking a monumental leap towards a more sustainable future.

"Through this initiative, we aspire to drive the adoption of newer, safer and more fuel-efficient vehicles, in alignment with our vision of a cleaner and healthier planet," he said.

Topics :Tata MotorsPunjabCar scrapping

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 6:54 PM IST

