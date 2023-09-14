Tata to launch Nexon, Nexon EV facelift 2023 today, Check where to watch

Tata Motors is all set to launch a facelifted version of its Nexon and Nexon EV in India today. Tata has revamped its Nexon variants and the facelifted version will be sold in Smart, Smart+, Creative+, Pure +, Fearless, and Fearless+ variants.

The Nexon has been the top-selling SUV in India in the last two fiscal years. Tata Motors sold 172,139 units in FY23, and 124,130 units in FY22. The new model is expected to outperform its previous version with significant updates and enhancements.

In the past few years, Tata Motors has secured a strong presence in this segment, and most of its credit goes to Tata Punch and the Tata Nexon.

Tata Motors will compete with rival SUVs like Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and Kia Sonet.

Tata Nexon and Nexon EV Facelift 2023: Features Tata is updating the exterior and interior of Nexon and Nexon EV. The new Tata SUV will have bi-functional LED headlamps with sequential LED DRLs and connected LED tail-lamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, and redesigned bumpers.





Also Read: Indian auto electronics market estimated to touch $70 billion by 2032 The cabin of Nexon has also been updated with dual-tone upholstery, ventilated leatherette front seats along with an added leatherette armrest, a three-tone dashboard with a leather mid-pad, and two spoke steering wheels that have an illuminated logo.

10.5-inch floating screen

It is also equipped with a 10.25-inch floating infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a digital instrument cluster of 10.25-inch, IRA 2.0 connectivity tech, a capacitive touch panel, a navigation display on the instrument cluster, an air purifier, wireless charger, cooled glove box and much more exciting features.

Safety

Tata is known for its safety. In Nexon facelift, they offer six airbags, a 360-degree surround view system, a front parking sensor, ESP, TPMS, auto headlamps with rain-sensing wipers, front fog lamps, and a cornering function. This is the first made-in-India car that comes with Global NCAP's five-star crash test rating.

Engine

Tata retains the previous engine, and its 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine delivers 120PS power and 170 Nm torque and a Revotorq 1.5-litre diesel engine produces 115PS power and 260 Nm torque.





Also Read: Indian PV market to nearly double in size by FY31: Maruti MD Takeuchi The petrol variant now has 5-speed MT and 7-speed AMT options, while its diesel variants have 6-speed MT and 6-speed AMT options.

What are the colour variants available for the latest Nexon model?

The updated Tata Nexon facelift is available in six colour variants, such as Creative Ocean, Fearless Purple, Flame Red, Daytona Grey, Pure Grey, and Pristine White.

When will Tata Nexon and Nexon EV be released in India?

The Tata Nexon and Nexon EV will be released today in India.

What is the expected price of Tata Nexon and Tata Nexon EV 2023?

Tata Nexon’s expected price is around Rs 7.50 to Rs 15 lakhs, while Nexon EV price is expected to be around Rs 15 to Rs 20 lakhs, both are ex-showroom prices.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Tata Nexon launch event?

Tata will launch its Nexon and Nexon EV today and the event will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of Tata Motors Cars.