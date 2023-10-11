Triumph Scrambler 400 X debuts in India, check price, features, and more

Triumph Scrambler 400 X features
Scrambler 400 X
The Triumph's Scrambler 400 X shares engine with Speed 400 which is taken from Triumph's TR series of engines. The powerplant offers a displacement of 398.15cc, offering 39.5 bhp of power and 37.5 Nm of peak torque. The Scrambler 400 X is mated with a 6-speed gearbox and slip-and-assist clutch.
The adjustable handlebars of the motorcycle are designed to offer more leverage and control along with seat height offering a commanding riding position of 835 mm. It has a ground clearance of 195 mm and supports switchable traction control and ABS.
When it comes to suspension duties of Scrambler 400 X, its braking responsibilities with a 320 mm front disc and a step up from the 300 mm disc at the speed of 400.
Also Read: Royal Enfield unveils Himalayan 452; gets a new engine, sleeker design
The Triumph's Scrambler 400 X shares engine with Speed 400 which is taken from Triumph's TR series of engines. The powerplant offers a displacement of 398.15cc, offering 39.5 bhp of power and 37.5 Nm of peak torque. The Scrambler 400 X is mated with a 6-speed gearbox and slip-and-assist clutch.
Also Read: Royal Enfield unveils Himalayan 452; gets a new engine, sleeker design
What are the colour variants available in Scrambler 400 X? The Triumph's Scrambler 400 X is available in three colour options which are adorned with Triumph's iconic 'Scrambler' tank stripe and its triangle badge as well. The three colour options are Matt Khaki Green and Fusion White, Phantom Black and Silver Ice and Carnival Red and Phantom Black.
What is the price of Scrambler 400 X? Scrambler 400 X is available at a price of Rs 2,62,996.
Also Read: Ashok Leyland launches the new ecomet Star 1915 truck with 18.49T GVW
Also Read: Ashok Leyland launches the new ecomet Star 1915 truck with 18.49T GVW