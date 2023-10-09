Putting months-long speculations to rest, Royal Enfield (RE) has unveiled its eagerly awaited adventure motorcycle, the Himalayan 452. This bike serves as an update to RE's Himalayan 411, which was launched in 2016. RE is expected to formally launch the bike in November this year, according to a report by HT Auto.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 introduces a series of subtle yet crucial changes in comparison to its predecessor. The new Himalayan features a sleeker but larger fuel tank, newly designed fenders, and a split-seat configuration. The branding for 'Himalayan' is prominently displayed on the front mudguard, whilst the fuel tank, side panel, and rear fender are adorned with Himalayan graphics.

An image released by Royal Enfield portrays the new Himalayan as a more streamlined model compared to the earlier one. The bike appears to sport USD front forks fitted with fork covers and boasts 21-inch multi-spoke wheels.

The engine for the new Himalayan 452 will be a 451.65 cc, liquid-cooled unit generating 40 brake horsepower (bhp) and approximately 45 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. The bike is expected to weigh around 210 kg. It will feature an analogue-digital instrument cluster with a TFT display, offering turn-by-turn navigation, as mentioned in the HT Auto report.

While Royal Enfield has yet to disclose the pricing for the new Himalayan 452 adventure motorcycle, market speculations suggest the prices could be in the vicinity of Rs 2.80 lakh ex-showroom.

In a recent development, Royal Enfield replaced its oldest bike in the product line-up with the new Bullet 350. The company is planning multiple product launches in the upcoming months to counter challenges from recently launched models by Triumph and Harley Davidson. Both companies have collaborated with local partners—Bajaj and Hero, respectively—to vie with RE's stronghold in the middle-weight motorcycle segment.

