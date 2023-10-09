close
Sensex (-0.73%)
65512.39 -483.24
Nifty (-0.72%)
19512.35 -141.15
Nifty Midcap (-1.34%)
39744.65 -540.05
Nifty Smallcap (-1.89%)
5809.35 -112.05
Nifty Bank (-1.07%)
43886.50 -474.10
Heatmap

Royal Enfield unveils Himalayan 452; gets a new engine, sleeker design

The new Himalayan will be Royal Enfield 452 will be a 451.65 cc, liquid-cooled engine which produces 40 break-horse power (bhp) and around 45 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm

Royal Enfield unveils Himalayan 452 (Photo: Twitter/@royalenfield)

Royal Enfield unveils Himalayan 452 (Photo: Twitter/@royalenfield)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 5:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Putting months-long speculations to rest, Royal Enfield (RE) has unveiled its eagerly awaited adventure motorcycle, the Himalayan 452. This bike serves as an update to RE's Himalayan 411, which was launched in 2016. RE is expected to formally launch the bike in November this year, according to a report by HT Auto.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 introduces a series of subtle yet crucial changes in comparison to its predecessor. The new Himalayan features a sleeker but larger fuel tank, newly designed fenders, and a split-seat configuration. The branding for 'Himalayan' is prominently displayed on the front mudguard, whilst the fuel tank, side panel, and rear fender are adorned with Himalayan graphics.

An image released by Royal Enfield portrays the new Himalayan as a more streamlined model compared to the earlier one. The bike appears to sport USD front forks fitted with fork covers and boasts 21-inch multi-spoke wheels.

The engine for the new Himalayan 452 will be a 451.65 cc, liquid-cooled unit generating 40 brake horsepower (bhp) and approximately 45 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. The bike is expected to weigh around 210 kg. It will feature an analogue-digital instrument cluster with a TFT display, offering turn-by-turn navigation, as mentioned in the HT Auto report.

While Royal Enfield has yet to disclose the pricing for the new Himalayan 452 adventure motorcycle, market speculations suggest the prices could be in the vicinity of Rs 2.80 lakh ex-showroom.

In a recent development, Royal Enfield replaced its oldest bike in the product line-up with the new Bullet 350. The company is planning multiple product launches in the upcoming months to counter challenges from recently launched models by Triumph and Harley Davidson. Both companies have collaborated with local partners—Bajaj and Hero, respectively—to vie with RE's stronghold in the middle-weight motorcycle segment.
 

Also Read

Royal Enfield plans to launch its first electric bike in two years

Royal Enfield's Hunter 350 bike sales cross 200K-mark in 11 months

Eicher Motor unveil 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet starting at Rs 1,73,562

Royal Enfield to launch 3 products in 350-450cc segment within a year

As competition intensifies, Royal Enfield launches new 2023 Bullet 350

As BYD seeks India expansion, its executives find it tough to get visas

Indian auto sales surge 20% in September, despite slump in tractors

Ather Energy planning to set up new manufacturing plant to expand capacity

TVS Motor, BMW commence production of first electric bike CE 02 at TN plant

Govt shifts into high gear to expand subsidies to alternative fuel vehicles

Topics : Royal Enfield Himalayan: Royal Enfield Motorcycles motorcycle BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 5:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Palestine ConflictLatest News LiveShah Rukh Khan Death ThreatsAsain Games India Athletics Winners ListGold-Silver PriceNew Zealand vs Netherlands LIVE SCORECricket World Cup IND vs AFG MatchSony WF-1000XM5 review

Elections 2023

Telangana Assembly election: Polling on November 30, result on December 3Rajasthan Assembly election: Polling on November 23, results on December 3

Sports News

Cricket World Cup IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill likely to miss Afghanistan matchCricket fans lash out at BCCI over World Cup ticket chaos, shoddy planning

India News

Sikkim flash flood: Death toll at 34, IAF begins rescuing stranded touristsNewsClick row: Delhi HC reserves order on plea by founder against arrest

Economy News

India watching military conflict in Middle East closely, says Hardeep PuriG20 FMCBG meeting at Marrakesh: All eyes on MDB reform road map
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon