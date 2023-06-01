Home / Industry / Auto / TVS Motor posts 9% YoY growth in wholesales at 330,609 units in May

TVS Motor posts 9% YoY growth in wholesales at 330,609 units in May

TVS Motor Company on Thursday reported a 9 per cent growth in wholesales at 3,30,609 units in May 2023

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 8:16 PM IST
TVS Motor Company on Thursday reported a 9 per cent growth in wholesales at 3,30,609 units in May 2023.

The company's wholesales stood at 3,02,982 units in the same month last year.

Total two-wheelers sales grew 11 per cent last month to 3,19,295 units, as compared with 2,87,058 units in May 2022, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

In May 2023, domestic two-wheeler sales were at 2,52,690 units as against 1,91,482 units in the year-ago period, up 32 per cent, it added.

Three-wheeler sales were down at 11,314 units during the month under review from 15,924 units in May 2022.

Total exports were also lower at 76,607 units last month over 1,10,245 units in May 2022.

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 9:31 PM IST

