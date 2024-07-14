Two wheeler volume growth to drive revenue and profits for auto sector

In the first quarter of the financial year, retail growth lagged behind wholesales, and analysts predict auto original equipment makers (OEMs) to post 10 per cent volume growth during the quarter, led primarily by two-wheelers.

For revenue growth, 9-10 per cent growth is estimated, with 14-17 per cent growth in Ebitda and profit after tax growth in the range of 18 per cent during Q1FY25.

Motilal Oswal analysts noted that automobile OEMs overall are expected to post 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth – two-wheelers growing by 11 per cent, followed by passenger vehicles (PV) at 6 per cent, and commercial vehicles (CV) and tractors clocking 4 per cent growth. “We expect a volume compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9 per cent for two-wheelers, 6 per cent for PVs, and 5 per cent for tractors over FY24-26. For three-wheelers and commercial vehicles, we anticipate a volume CAGR of 8 per cent and 7 per cent respectively over the same period,” the analysts noted.



Key commodity prices rose in Q1FY25 – aluminium (15 per cent), copper (16 per cent), lead (5 per cent), rubber (5 per cent), and platinum (9 per cent). Analysts expect the impact of rising input costs to be visible from Q2 onwards.

Kotak Institutional Equities said that it expects automotive OEMs (except Tata Motors) to post an increase in revenues by 10 per cent Y-o-Y on account of 14 per cent Y-o-Y growth in two-wheeler production volumes, low single-digit growth in PV production volumes, and mid-single-digit improvement in average selling prices due to price increases and a richer product mix.



“We expect Ebitda margin (excluding Tata Motors) to decline by 20 basis points (bps) quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) in Q1FY25 for auto OEMs, mainly led by negative operating leverage and raw material headwinds, partly offset by a richer product mix,” Kotak analysts noted.

Meanwhile, rupee depreciation versus the pound and euro should aid translation gains at Tata Motors-Jaguar Land Rover, Samvardhana Motherson International, etc. Rupee depreciation against the US dollar is positive for Bajaj Auto, TVS, etc. Moreover, Japanese yen depreciation versus the Indian rupee is positive for Maruti Suzuki India and Honda Motor Company.

Nuvama analysts said that in their recent meetings with OEMs and ancillaries, they reaffirmed their constructive view on domestic and overseas growth prospects across two-wheelers, PV, and tractors.



“Our upcycle thesis stays – the past 30-year historical trend indicates that sales peaks across segments could be as much as two to four years away, considering the average trough-to-peak duration. We believe two-wheelers, PV, and tractors are well-positioned with volumes likely to grow in mid-to-high single-digits over FY24-26 estimated,” the Nuvama analysts said.

Domestic two-wheeler volumes surged around 19 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1FY25. The volume performance has been robust due to better urban-rural demand, a pickup in economy motorcycles’ demand, and better finance availability.

Domestic PV industry volumes grew around 3 per cent Y-o-Y. Analysts expect Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) auto division to register strong Q1 revenue growth of 18 per cent Y-o-Y (total revenue growth of 17 per cent), followed by 6 per cent Y-o-Y for Maruti Suzuki and a decline of 4 per cent Y-o-Y for Tata Motors PV division.



Domestic CV industry volumes increased around 4 per cent Y-o-Y. “We anticipate revenue growth of 7 per cent Y-o-Y for Ashok Leyland and 6 per cent for Tata Motors India CV division. In contrast, Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles is likely to clock a decline of 4 per cent,” Nuvama said.

Domestic tractor sales were flat in the first quarter on a Y-o-Y basis. M&M’s farm division is expected to post growth while Escorts is likely to see a 2 per cent revenue decline.

Tata Motors is likely to register a 5 per cent Y-o-Y consolidated revenue uptick driven by growth in the JLR and India CV division. Consolidated Ebitda margin should expand 50 basis points Y-o-Y, owing to an improvement in the India CV and PV divisions.