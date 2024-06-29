Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / Auto / Working on building solid-state batteries, in early stage: Ola Electric CEO

Working on building solid-state batteries, in early stage: Ola Electric CEO

Solid-state batteries are expected to offer improved safety, a longer lifespan and faster charging compared with conventional lithium-ion batteries that use flammable liquid electrolytes

Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Electric founder
Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Reuters Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 8:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's Ola Electric is working on building solid-state batteries, the chief executive officer of the SoftBank Group-backed electric scooter maker said on Saturday.
 
"We are in very early stages of our experimentation on solid state batteries," said CEO Bhavish Aggarwal.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Solid-state batteries are expected to offer improved safety, a longer lifespan and faster charging compared with conventional lithium-ion batteries that use flammable liquid electrolytes.
 
But mass adoption has proved difficult due to constraints in raw material availability, intricate manufacturing processes and the resultant high costs.
 
Japan's Toyota Motor, the world's largest automaker, is a big proponent of solid-state batteries and expects to launch them globally in the next few years.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

EV maker Ola Electric secures market regulator Sebi approval for IPO

Ola Electric receives Sebi approval for IPO; looks to raise Rs 5,500 crore

Here's how much 30 companies plan to raise through IPOs in coming months

Premium

Ola switches on electric vehicle battery cell tech pioneered by Tesla

Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola Electric gets Sebi approval for Rs 7,250-crore IPO

Topics :Ola Electric MobilityLithium batterySoftBank

First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story