Air India to restart China flights in 2026 after nearly six-year halt

(Reuters) -Air India said on Monday it will restart flights to China from New Delhi after nearly six years come February 2026, and was planning to launch a Mumbai-Shanghai route later next year.

The development is subject to regulatory approvals, the carrier said.

Last Month, China's Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport announced the resumption of flights between the two nations, ending an over five years halt and signaling cautious easing of bilateral tensions.

"The reinstatement of Air India's services to Shanghai follows recent India-China diplomatic agreements that restored the air links paused in early 2020," Air India said in a statement.