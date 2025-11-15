Flight bound for Jaffna carrying 44 passengers cancelled due to bad weather

An aircraft carrying 44 passengers bound for Jaffna on Saturday was diverted to Tiruchirappalli due to bad weather in the northern city of the island nation, sources said.
However, as the weather did not clear and nearly after a delay of more than 3 hours, the airline cancelled its service, sources said.
The flight, operated by a private airline, departed at 10.20 am and shortly after take off, the pilot was informed about the adverse weather conditions in Jaffna, they said.
Later, the plane was diverted to Tiruchirappalli.
"Right now the plane has landed safely in Tiruchirappalli with all the passengers. The flight will resume its journey once the weather is clear in Jaffna," they added.
Due to persistent bad weather in Jaffna, the flight was delayed for over three hours before airline officials decided to cancel the journey.
Later, the aircraft returned to Chennai, sources told PTI on Saturday.
Upon landing, officials of the private airline informed passengers that the flight had been rescheduled for Sunday.
Meanwhile, another flight operated by the same airlinescheduled to depart from Tiruchirappalli to Jaffnawas also cancelled due to adverse weather conditions, authorities said.
Passengers from the second flight would be accommodated on the primary service rescheduled for Sunday, they added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app