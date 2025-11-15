Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Flight bound for Jaffna carrying 44 passengers cancelled due to bad weather

Flight bound for Jaffna carrying 44 passengers cancelled due to bad weather

Due to persistent bad weather in Jaffna, the flight was delayed for over three hours before airline officials decided to cancel the journey

flight
Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 9:10 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

An aircraft carrying 44 passengers bound for Jaffna on Saturday was diverted to Tiruchirappalli due to bad weather in the northern city of the island nation, sources said.

However, as the weather did not clear and nearly after a delay of more than 3 hours, the airline cancelled its service, sources said.

The flight, operated by a private airline, departed at 10.20 am and shortly after take off, the pilot was informed about the adverse weather conditions in Jaffna, they said.

Later, the plane was diverted to Tiruchirappalli.

"Right now the plane has landed safely in Tiruchirappalli with all the passengers. The flight will resume its journey once the weather is clear in Jaffna," they added.

Due to persistent bad weather in Jaffna, the flight was delayed for over three hours before airline officials decided to cancel the journey.

Later, the aircraft returned to Chennai, sources told PTI on Saturday.

Upon landing, officials of the private airline informed passengers that the flight had been rescheduled for Sunday.

Meanwhile, another flight operated by the same airlinescheduled to depart from Tiruchirappalli to Jaffnawas also cancelled due to adverse weather conditions, authorities said.

Passengers from the second flight would be accommodated on the primary service rescheduled for Sunday, they added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India, China drive Asia-Pacific need for nearly 20,000 new planes: Airbus

IndiGo, Akasa Air to begin flights from Navi Mumbai airport on Dec 25

Airlines need to be properly rewarded, says IATA chief amid supply woes

Upcoming Vizag international airport to house largest MRO: GMR founder

Every 50 days new airport coming up in India: Aviation Minister Naidu

Topics :flightAviationsri lanka

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 9:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story