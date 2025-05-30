Governments and airlines in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong have implemented new restrictions on the use and storage of power banks during flights, citing growing concerns over the fire risks associated with lithium-ion batteries—the type commonly used in portable power devices.

The changes follow a series of battery-related incidents, including a fire in January that destroyed an Air Busan aircraft on the tarmac in South Korea. Although the cause remains under investigation, the incident has prompted a broader reassessment of in-flight safety protocols across the region.

This week, Southwest Airlines became the first of the four major carriers in the United States to adopt similar precautions. Passengers are now required to keep portable chargers visible while in use and are prohibited from charging devices stored in overhead compartments.

These measures are largely precautionary, aimed at reducing the risk of in-flight fires and addressing rising public concern over battery safety.

Why are lithium-ion batteries a fire hazard on planes?

Lithium-ion batteries, commonly found in phones, laptops and power banks, can overheat or catch fire under certain conditions. This includes overcharging, physical damage, water exposure or manufacturing defects.

Power banks and other less-regulated devices—such as e-cigarettes or electric scooters—tend to have looser quality controls, increasing the risk of malfunction.

Also Read

How common are battery fires during flights?

The 2024 Air Busan tarmac fire served as a stark reminder of the risks posed by lithium-ion batteries, prompting renewed scrutiny of in-flight safety protocols. While international aviation bodies do not maintain a centralised global database, similar incidents have been reported in Asia, Europe and North America.

In the United States alone, the Federal Aviation Administration recorded around 620 incidents involving lithium batteries on both passenger and cargo aircraft between 2006 and April 2025. Battery packs accounted for more than 200 of these incidents.

In January, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in India issued a warning letter to Akasa Air for violating rules on transporting dangerous goods, including lithium-ion batteries. A routine inspection at Ahmedabad airport on December 12, 2024, revealed that electronic devices containing lithium batteries were accepted without proper checks. Some shipments exceeded weight limits for passenger aircraft, and required contact details were missing. Akasa Air acknowledged the violations and outlined corrective actions.

What happens if a power bank catches fire mid-air?

Although alarming, in-flight battery fires are rarely fatal. Cabin crews are trained to respond immediately. If a device overheats, crew members usually place it in a thermal containment bag or submerge it in water. Most incidents are resolved quickly with minimal disruption.

What are the rules for carrying portable chargers on flights?

Airlines typically prohibit lithium-ion batteries in checked luggage. Portable chargers and spare batteries must be carried in cabin baggage and are subject to use restrictions, especially during take-off and landing.

In India, the DGCA allows passengers to carry portable chargers and spare lithium batteries up to 100Wh in cabin baggage without prior approval. These must be individually protected against short circuits. Batteries between 100Wh and 160Wh may be carried only with airline approval, limited to two spares per passenger. Batteries exceeding 160Wh are not allowed on passenger aircraft.

Which airlines have revised rules for power banks?

Southwest Airlines (US): Chargers must be visible; not allowed in overhead compartments

South Korea: Chargers must be kept within arm’s reach, not in overhead bins

Taiwan (EVA Air, China Airlines): Ban on charging power banks; storage allowed

Thailand (Thai Airways): Ban on using or charging power banks

Singapore Airlines & Scoot: Restrictions on power bank use in flight

Malaysia Airlines: Ban on usage and overhead bin storage

Hong Kong (including Cathay Pacific): Ban on use and storage in overhead bins

In Europe, rules vary. Ryanair requires removal of lithium batteries before storing luggage overhead. EasyJet and Lufthansa have not issued similar restrictions.

What should travellers do?