Aviation in a tailspin, again: West Asia war worsens sector challenges

Air India alone has cancelled around 2,500 flights to the region and is operating just 30 per cent of its normal West Asian schedule. In a communication to staff on March 20, CEO Campbell Wilson cautioned that the financial impact is “yet to be fully felt”, noting that although jet fuel prices have surged, the full cost-impact will only reflect with a lag. He also pointed to uncertainty around demand, stating that not all passengers would be willing to pay higher fares, thereby placing a natural cap on pricing power. The regulator has acknowledged the strain. On March 26, Directorate General of Civil Aviation chief Faiz Ahmed Kidwai said airlines are facing “big challenges” due to longer routes, higher fuel consumption and reduced payload capacity, while also dealing with rising costs. He noted that the situation is particularly difficult for Indian carriers given the simultaneous closure of Pakistan’s airspace, and emphasised the need to support airlines even as passenger rights are protected.